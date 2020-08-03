Global  
 

Notre Dame Cathedral's Organ Getting 4-Year-Long Cleaning

Monday, 3 August 2020
Notre Dame Cathedral's Organ Getting 4-Year-Long CleaningPipe by precious pipe, the organ that once thundered through Notre Dame Cathedral is being taken apart after last year's devastating fire. The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling France's largest musical instrument started Monday and is expected to...
