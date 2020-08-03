Global  
 

How arrest of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell changed Lifetime's new 'Surviving' documentary

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The July arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell has impacted a Lifetime docu-series "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" premiering over two nights beginning Sunday.
Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Unsealed documents resurface accusations in Ghislaine Maxwell case

 The judge in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Friday that her attorneys..
USATODAY.com

Prince Andrew lobbied US government for better plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein, newly released Ghislaine Maxwell documents claim

 Newly unsealed court documents claim the Duke of York allegedly lobbied the US government for his former friend Jeffrey Epstein to secure a “favourable” plea..
WorldNews

Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’

 Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along..
WorldNews
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial [Video]

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president was speaking at a White House press conference where he was asked by a journalist if Maxwell will "turn in powerful people", including the Duke of York.Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)

Court papers include document on Prince Andrew's alleged sexual encounter with Epstein victim

 Duke of York whispered 'sweet nothings' in ear of Virginia Giuffre and licked her feet, claim papers filed during now-settled defamation lawsuit
Independent

Lifetime (TV network) Lifetime (TV network) American cable and satellite television

Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart

Film crews are tentatively resuming production in California with state-designated safety protocols in place. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Sarah Jessica Parker developing dating show

Sarah Jessica Parker is teaming up with Love Island producers to develop a new dating show for America's Lifetime network.

Fresh Allegations Against Ghislaine Maxwell

In newly revealed court documents, the British socialite has been accused of not just aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls but also committing similar crimes herself.

Writer reveals Ghislaine Maxwell's creepy request for Jeffrey Epstein birthday song

Trump wishes Jeffrey Epstein's ex 'well'

Donald Trump said he wished Ghislaine Maxwell 'well' as she faces charges of recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

