How arrest of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell changed Lifetime's new 'Surviving' documentary

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial



Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president was speaking at a White House press conference where he was asked by a journalist if Maxwell will "turn in powerful people", including the Duke of York.Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970