|
How arrest of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell changed Lifetime's new 'Surviving' documentary
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The July arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell has impacted a Lifetime docu-series "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" premiering over two nights beginning Sunday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Unsealed documents resurface accusations in Ghislaine Maxwell caseThe judge in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Friday that her attorneys..
USATODAY.com
Prince Andrew lobbied US government for better plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein, newly released Ghislaine Maxwell documents claimNewly unsealed court documents claim the Duke of York allegedly lobbied the US government for his former friend Jeffrey Epstein to secure a “favourable” plea..
WorldNews
Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along..
WorldNews
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)
Court papers include document on Prince Andrew's alleged sexual encounter with Epstein victimDuke of York whispered 'sweet nothings' in ear of Virginia Giuffre and licked her feet, claim papers filed during now-settled defamation lawsuit
Independent
Lifetime (TV network) American cable and satellite television
Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:48Published
Sarah Jessica Parker developing dating show
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this