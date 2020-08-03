Global  
 

Spain's former king flees the country amid corruption investigation

The Age Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Juan Carlos, who spent 39 years on the throne, has fled to live in another country amid highly damaging allegations.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal 00:46

 Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live inanother, unspecified country amid a financial scandal, according to a letterpublished on the royal family's website on Monday.

Spain's former king 'leaves country' [Video]

Spain's former king 'leaves country'

Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who has been facing corruption allegations, has left the country, according to reports.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:15Published

Spain's embattled ex-King Juan Carlos to leave country

 This comes weeks after the embattled former king was linked to an investigation into alleged corruption.
BBC News

Former King Of Spain Is Leaving Country Amid Investigations Into Financial Dealings

 Juan Carlos I, who is credited with guiding the country out of dictatorship and into democracy, is under investigation by Spanish authorities for his personal...
NPR


