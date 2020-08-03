|
|
|
Spain's former king flees the country amid corruption investigation
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Juan Carlos, who spent 39 years on the throne, has fled to live in another country amid highly damaging allegations.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Spain's former king 'leaves country'
Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who has been facing corruption allegations, has left the country, according to reports.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:15Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|