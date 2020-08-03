B.C. professor says one-year suspension over Facebook post 'violates his academic freedom' Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

An organization that fights for academic freedom on Canadian university campuses is criticizing British Columbia’s Thompson Rivers University for suspending an economics professor over of a Facebook post.



Mark Mercer, president of the Society for Academic Freedom and Scholarship (SAFS) and a philosophy professor at Halifax’s Saint Mary’s University, is demanding to know why TRU suspended Derek Pyne.



“Dr. Pyne’s suspension is a serious violation of his academic freedom,” said Mercer in a letter to TRU. “In addition, that Dr. Pyne may not use his office, his university email address, and other university resources will severely impede his work as a scholar. Thompson Rivers owes it to the academic community to explain why it has taken action against Dr. Pyne and why this action is not an attack on academic standards and values.”



Mercer said in an interview that he wrote the letter because he is concerned Pyne’s academic freedom was violated.



“SAFS wrote to Thompson Rivers University about the suspension of Derek Pyne because central to our group’s purpose is to explain, defend, and protect academic freedom and freedom of expression on campus,” he said. “When the board of directors believes that academic freedom might have been violated, compromised, or put at risk, SAFS writes a letter to the parties involved asking for clarification or explaining our position.”



Pyne said his suspension was over a Facebook post he made on June 10 applauding Brock University Faculty Association (BUFA) for defending academic freedom.



“Some good news for a change. Unlike Thompson Rivers University Faculty Association, it seems that some university unions are not opposed to academic freedom. One can debate some of the details of the following statement but the bottom line is that it comes out in support of academic freedom, even when it goes against the university, and the union’s, positions,” his Facebook post said.



