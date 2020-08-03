Global  
 

Maryland governor overturns order that would keep Barron Trump's school closed as president pushes reopening

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020
Gov. Larry Hogan said the decision to reopen should be left to "schools and parents, not politicians."
Barron Trump’s private school to stay closed for now

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son...
Seattle Times


