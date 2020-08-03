Maryland governor overturns order that would keep Barron Trump's school closed as president pushes reopening

Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19



Maryland has had more than 85,000 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and more than 3,000 deaths. Now, HuffPost reports the disease has taken the life of a cherished Maryland ICU doctor. 56-year-old Dr. Joseph Costa was the intensive care unit chief at Mercy Medical Center. He had worked there for 23 years. He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients. Board of Trustees Head Sister Helen Amos and President/CEO David Maine Mercy Medical Center, Maryland joint statement. Dr. Costa's medical school classmate Dr. Amy Zimmerman said her friend’s death should serve as a reminder of the severity of the virus. This is real. This was a 56-year-old healthy man. He knew how to be careful. He knew how to take good care of himself, and he still passed away from this disease. This could happen to anybody. Dr. Amy Zimmerman, M.D.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970