Maryland governor overturns order that would keep Barron Trump's school closed as president pushes reopening

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country. On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct...
Maryland has had more than 85,000 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and more than 3,000 deaths. Now, HuffPost reports the disease has taken the life of a cherished Maryland ICU doctor. 56-year-old Dr. Joseph Costa was the intensive care unit chief at Mercy Medical Center. He had worked there for 23 years. He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients. Board of Trustees Head Sister Helen Amos and President/CEO David Maine Mercy Medical Center, Maryland joint statement. Dr. Costa's medical school classmate Dr. Amy Zimmerman said her friend’s death should serve as a reminder of the severity of the virus. This is real. This was a 56-year-old healthy man. He knew how to be careful. He knew how to take good care of himself, and he still passed away from this disease. This could happen to anybody. Dr. Amy Zimmerman, M.D.
CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. Justice Ginsberg underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.
Following his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan, to some, was the perfect Republican candidate to take on President Trump. This, as rumblings of a GOP shakeup in DC..
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that..