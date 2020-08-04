|
Former king Juan Carlos decides to leave Spain amid corruption allegations
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Juan Carlos' departure comes at a difficult time for Spain, hit by one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks at a moment when local politics is tense and polarised
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
Spain's former king 'leaves country' 02:15
Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who has been facing corruption allegations, has left the country, according to reports.
Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal
Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live inanother, unspecified country amid a financial scandal, according to a letterpublished on the royal family's website on..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
