Former king Juan Carlos decides to leave Spain amid corruption allegations

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Juan Carlos' departure comes at a difficult time for Spain, hit by one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks at a moment when local politics is tense and polarised
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Spain's former king 'leaves country'

Spain's former king 'leaves country' 02:15

 Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who has been facing corruption allegations, has left the country, according to reports.

Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal [Video]

Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live inanother, unspecified country amid a financial scandal, according to a letterpublished on the royal family's website on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal MADRID (AP) — Spain’s former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal. The royal family’s...
WorldNews

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos leaves country amid suspicions of bribery

 As Spain investigates former king Juan Carlos I for alleged money laundering, the retired monarch has decided to move out of the country. In his letter, he...
Deutsche Welle

Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I Goes Into Exile Amid Allegations of Financial Fraud

 Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain, has gone into exile. The 82-year-old former monarch, who abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, King Felipe VI, wrote a...
Just Jared


