Former king Juan Carlos decides to leave Spain amid corruption allegations

BoristheSpider RT @KolbyRizzo: Juan Carlos, Spain’s Former King, Quits Country Amid Multiple Investigations - The New York Times https://t.co/TeH5kAzKjF 8 seconds ago Ramsés CR RT @guardian: Spain's scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos to go into exile https://t.co/Ai6vFtDjmg 19 seconds ago FunFootlooseFoodie RT @TIME: Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal https://t.co/1Ff0t4HWmf 33 seconds ago Bouche Bée RT @dwnews: Supreme Court prosecutors opened a money-laundering probe against the former monarch following reports that he had taken over $… 50 seconds ago 結城 りん RT @FinancialTimes: Former king Juan Carlos will leave Spain after years of scandal around his finances and the opening of a supreme court… 1 minute ago Hardi Reiter 🇪🇪 RT @CataloniaHelp2: Amid financial scandal, former Spanish King Juan Carlos I says he is leaving Spain to live in another country. https://… 1 minute ago Pádraig 🇮🇪~🇪🇺~🇪🇸 RT @xavidomenech99: The former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, involved in several corruption scandals, has agreed to flee Spain with the gov… 2 minutes ago Kevin Barry RT @DawsonSField: Retired Spanish King Juan Carlos has fled the country to escape a $100M corruption scandal involving the previous King of… 3 minutes ago