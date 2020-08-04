US President Donald Trump signs executive order prohibiting hiring of H-1B visa holders for federal contracts
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () "Today I`m signing an executive order to ensure that the federal government lives by a very simple rule: Hire American. We`ve been doing it at a level that hasn`t been done maybe ever," President Trump said.
In a major disappointment for Indian IT professionals, US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 3) signed an executive order banning federal agencies from... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Hindu