US President Donald Trump signs executive order prohibiting hiring of H-1B visa holders for federal contracts

DNA Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
"Today I`m signing an executive order to ensure that the federal government lives by a very simple rule: Hire American. We`ve been doing it at a level that hasn`t been done maybe ever," President Trump said.
