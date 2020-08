PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Royal family pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark its 150th anniversary 01:37 The Queen has led the royal family in paying tribute to the British Red Crosson the eve of its 150th anniversary, describing the charity’s work as “valuedand greatly appreciated”. Since 1870, the organisation has shown “just howpowerful kindness can be” said the Prince of Wales, who added...