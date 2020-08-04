Global  
 

Pixel 4A: Google launches first 5G phones, set to arrive in India in October

DNA Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in the US on the Google Store and on Google Fi. Its first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, will be available this fall at a starting price of $499.
