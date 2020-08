Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour disrupts normal life, IMD issues red alert



Severe water logging was witnessed in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city on August 05. Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life. The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert.

Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner



Incessant rainfall led to water-logging in parts of Mumbai on August 04. Parle area, King's Circle area, Andheri among other parts of the city has submerged into rainwater.