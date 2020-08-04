Poll shows Mitch McConnell with large lead over Democratic Senate rival Amy McGrath

Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden



As the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds the American economy to a pulp, US President Donald Trump's popularity with voters has gone the same way. According to CNN, the national political landscape has clearly and significantly shifted in favor of the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee Joe Biden. Given Trump's inability to wrest control of the crisis, it's unsurprising that his reelection chances have taken a substantial hit. It's not that Trump hasn't tried.

