Poll shows Mitch McConnell with large lead over Democratic Senate rival Amy McGrath
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Independent polling firm Morning Consult shows Sen. Mitch McConnell with a commanding 53% to 36% lead over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
