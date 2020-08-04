Global  
 

Poll shows Mitch McConnell with large lead over Democratic Senate rival Amy McGrath

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Independent polling firm Morning Consult shows Sen. Mitch McConnell with a commanding 53% to 36% lead over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
