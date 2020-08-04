Egypt invites Musk to see whether aliens built pyramids

SpaceX splashdown hailed as success



The landmark SpaceX test flight was hailed a success on Sunday after two NASAastronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown by a US space crew in 45years. It was the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carrypeople to and from orbit. The return clears the way for another SpaceX crewlaunch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.

