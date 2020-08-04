Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Egypt invites Musk to see whether aliens built pyramids

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Egypt invites Musk to see whether aliens built pyramidsCairo: One of Egypt’s top government officials has invited multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that the great pyramids were not built by aliens. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk earlier tweeted: “Aliens built the pyramids obviously” which was retweeted more than 88,000 times. Aliens built the pyramids...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

Go read this investigation into the troubled past of alleged Twitter hacker

 Illustration by Alex Castro

On Friday Graham Ivan Clark was charged along with two others for the most serious hack in Twitter’s history, where..
The Verge

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

 The successful splashdown was a final key test of whether Elon Musk's spacecraft can transport astronauts to and from orbit — a feat no private company has..
WorldNews

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

 CAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews

SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to..
CBS News

Egypt Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia

Egypt tells Elon Musk its pyramids were not built by aliens

 Egypt invited the billionaire to visit, after he appeared to tweet support for conspiracy theorists.
BBC News

Nile dam row: Egypt fumes as Ethiopia celebrates

 Concerns grow as Nile River nations fail to reach a deal on how to share the vital waters.
BBC News

Egypt’s Sisi rules out military action over Ethiopia dam

 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that his country is keen on resolving the crisis over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam through negotiations and..
WorldNews

Egypt executes 7 men

 Egyptian authorities have executed seven men they accused in a criminal case of killing a police officer in the Ismailia governorate. According to...
WorldNews

Cairo Cairo Capital of Egypt

Egypt committed to talks over Nile dam: president

 CAIRO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday stressed that his country is committed to talks to reach a deal on the filling and..
WorldNews

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla? [Video]

A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?

How is A.I. and automation helping businesses bounce back post-lockdown? And does Nissan have a car to take on Tesla?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published
[CDATA[A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?]] [Video]

[CDATA[A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 08:00Published
Tesla To Release More Affordable Model Y [Video]

Tesla To Release More Affordable Model Y

Tesla To Release More Affordable Model Y

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
Tesla Downgraded [Video]

Tesla Downgraded

Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi says Tesla shares are far too expensive to recommend after more than tripling in 2020. The firm lowered its Tesla stock rating to "underperform" from "market perform" on Tuesday. It maintained a $900 price target, implying that shares will tumble 42% over the next year. Tesla recently beat earnings and crept closer to inclusion in the S&P 500. Sacconaghi said its valuation "is mind-boggling," the analyst wrote.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

SpaceX touch down : crew dragon capsule splashes down [Video]

SpaceX touch down : crew dragon capsule splashes down

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:48Published

SpaceX splashdown marks successful end to first U.S. commercial crew mission

 When the SpaceX "Endeavour" capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon, it marked the successful end of the first U.S. commercial manned space..
CBS News

NASA administrator on historic SpaceX Crew Dragon mission

 SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule safely returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico with two astronauts on board. NASA administrator..
CBS News
SpaceX splashdown hailed as success [Video]

SpaceX splashdown hailed as success

The landmark SpaceX test flight was hailed a success on Sunday after two NASAastronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown by a US space crew in 45years. It was the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carrypeople to and from orbit. The return clears the way for another SpaceX crewlaunch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Egypt invites Musk to see whether aliens built pyramids

Egypt invites Musk to see whether aliens built pyramids Cairo: One of Egypt’s top government officials has invited multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that the great...
WorldNews

SpaceX just brought 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth in its Crew Dragon spaceship, kicking off 'the next era in human spaceflight'

SpaceX just brought 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth in its Crew Dragon spaceship, kicking off 'the next era in human spaceflight' · Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, just completed a crucial test flight of SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship. · The men splashed their space...
Business Insider

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend · SpaceX made history in May when it launched two people to space in SpaceX's Crew Dragon, the company's first crew since Elon Musk founded the rocket company...
Business Insider


Tweets about this