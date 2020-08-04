Global  
 

Pompeo, Taliban deputy leader discuss intra-Afghan talks

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Pompeo, Taliban deputy leader discuss intra-Afghan talksKabul: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar discussed the much-awaited intra-Afghan talks and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, a spokesman of the group said. The talks took place on Monday via video conference. “Both sides talked about the inception of intra-Afghan...
