Pompeo, Taliban deputy leader discuss intra-Afghan talks
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Kabul: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar discussed the much-awaited intra-Afghan talks and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, a spokesman of the group said. The talks took place on Monday via video conference. “Both sides talked about the inception of intra-Afghan...
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Abdul Ghani Baradar Talliban leader
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan
Kabul Metropolis and municipality in Afghanistan
