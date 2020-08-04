|
Fears Victoria lockdown and curfew may cost 250,000 jobs
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Victoria state, Australia's coronavirus hotspot, has announced that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. Victoria premier Daniel Andrews said non-essential businesses will close starting late tomorrow in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city. The new restrictions followed Mr Andrews on Sunday declaring a disaster in Melbourne and introducing an evening curfew for six weeks. Mr Andrews predicted the latest restrictions would cost...
