|
'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer, too
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: When scientists first unearthed fossils of a horned dinosaur called Centrosaurus in the badlands of Dinosaur Provincial Park in Canada's Alberta province in 1989, they spotted a badly malformed leg bone they figured was a healed fracture. A fresh examination, researchers said on Monday, shows something different. The malformation was a manifestation of osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, making this Centrosaurus, which lived 76 million years ago, the first known example of a dinosaur afflicted by malignant cancer. About 20 feet (6...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Centrosaurus genus of reptiles (fossil)
Alberta Province of Canada
Trudeau has 'serious questions' on arrest video
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
Dinosaur Provincial Park provincial park in Alberta, Canada
You Might Like
Tweets about this