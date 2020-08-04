Global  
 

'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer, too

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer, tooWASHINGTON: When scientists first unearthed fossils of a horned dinosaur called Centrosaurus in the badlands of Dinosaur Provincial Park in Canada's Alberta province in 1989, they spotted a badly malformed leg bone they figured was a healed fracture. A fresh examination, researchers said on Monday, shows something different. The malformation was a manifestation of osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, making this Centrosaurus, which lived 76 million years ago, the first known example of a dinosaur afflicted by malignant cancer. About 20 feet (6...
