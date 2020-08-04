Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Hiroshima bombing turns 75, a look at 6 changes to nuclear arms under Trump

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
On Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" over Hiroshima, Japan, instantly killing 70,000 people. By 1950, 200,000 died.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hiroshima Hiroshima Designated city in Chūgoku, Japan

The trees that survived the bombing of Hiroshima

 How a message of hope and peace is being spread by trees still growing 75 years later.
BBC News

Another Hiroshima Is Coming — Unless We Stop It Now

 When I first went to Hiroshima in 1967, the shadow on the steps was still there. It was an almost perfect impression of a human being at ease: legs splayed, back..
WorldNews

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Women survivors of the atomic bombs

 August marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
BBC News

Japanese court recognises more Hiroshima bomb survivors

 A Hiroshima court issued a rare ruling expanding the designation of atomic bomb survivors to include more people hit by radioactive "black rain", 75 years after..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Apple is not interested in buying TikTok

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple says it’s not interested in acquiring TikTok, despite an Axios report that named the company as a..
The Verge

Obituary blames Trump and governor for man's COVID-19 death

 "David's death was needless," his wife wrote, blaming "politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and..
CBS News

Polling analysis: Do voters view Biden and Trump as moderate or extreme?

 The Trump campaign is trying to portray Biden as too radical for the country. Do voters agree?
CBS News

Possible VP pick Susan Rice says she can handle pandemic

 Rice said the coronavirus pandemic must be handled "far more effectively" than how the Trump administration is handling it.
CBS News

Trump's Scottish golf course accused of using pandemic to 'jack up profits' and cut jobs

 Trade union suggests luxury resort is using health crisis to make 'savage cuts'
Independent

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump risks playing into China's hands by demanding a US government cut of any Microsoft-TikTok deal

Trump risks playing into China's hands by demanding a US government cut of any Microsoft-TikTok deal · President Trump risks giving ammo to his geopolitical rivals with his eye-opening demand for a Treasury cut of any sale of TikTok's US business to a US...
Business Insider Also reported by •WorldNews

Seth Meyers: ‘I’m Almost Certain Trump Has No Idea What TikTok Is’ (Video)

Seth Meyers: ‘I’m Almost Certain Trump Has No Idea What TikTok Is’ (Video) There’s a global pandemic going on that has killed more than 155,000 Americans, and Trump has spent the past several days trying to direct attention away from...
The Wrap Also reported by •Energy Daily

Trump Fumbles With Charts and Figures When Pressed on Coronavirus Death Rate (Video)

Trump Fumbles With Charts and Figures When Pressed on Coronavirus Death Rate (Video) President Trump fumbled with paper charts and figures while being pressed on U.S. coronavirus fatalities during a sitdown interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

JamesJJRyan

James Ryan RT @acoyne: Trump Is Planning ‘Emergency’ to Stay in Office, Top Democrat Says https://t.co/O3WgaoQufP 1 hour ago

LovelydayTech

LovelydayTech RT @worldnewsdotcom: #Trump is planning ‘#Emergency’ to stay in office, top #Democrat says #WhiteHouse #JamesClyburn https://t.co/chHAD2K… 4 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #Trump is planning ‘#Emergency’ to stay in office, top #Democrat says #WhiteHouse #JamesClyburn… https://t.co/VdFkzad3YE 5 hours ago

MukaaaanS

Mukhil Sundararaj RT @IndianExpress: #IEWorld | Trump is planning ‘Emergency’ to stay in office, top Democrat says https://t.co/lE0HJP48gR 5 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express #IEWorld | Trump is planning ‘Emergency’ to stay in office, top Democrat says https://t.co/lE0HJP48gR 6 hours ago