Ryan Reynolds says he and Blake Lively are 'unreservedly sorry' for plantation wedding
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds is speaking up a his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively, which has been criticized for taking place on a plantation, calling it a "mistake."
