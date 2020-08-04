|
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! Michelle Obama shares cute photo for her 'favorite guy'
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! Michelle Obama shared a cute throwback photo of the family to celebrate her husband's big day.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States
Michelle, Barack Obama discuss hopes for 'country that respects everybody' during her podcast debutMichelle Obama and Barack Obama discussed their hopes and worries about the future during the first episode of the former first lady's new podcast.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama speaks to NBA, WNBA players about how they can use platform to create changeFormer first lady Michelle Obama spoke with some NBA and WNBA players Sunday about how they can use their platform to address racial justice issues.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama launches podcast
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Why Biden Won’t Find His BidenHe would be wise to remember that Barack Obama didn’t pick him simply because they were “simpatico.”
NYTimes.com
Go read this investigation into the troubled past of alleged Twitter hackerIllustration by Alex Castro
On Friday Graham Ivan Clark was charged along with two others for the most serious hack in Twitter’s history, where..
The Verge
3 charged over high-profile Twitter hack, Bitcoin scamTwo teenagers and a 22-year-old were charged Friday with the hacking of high-profile Twitter accounts belonging to prominent U.S. figures including former..
WorldNews
Trump claims he has done 'much more for minorities' than Barack ObamaDonald Trump has claimed that he has done “more for minorities” than Barack Obama during his time in office. The president spoke briefly to reporters before..
WorldNews
