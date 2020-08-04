Global  
 

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, likely first-round NFL pick, opts out of the 2020 season

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has opted out of playing in 2020 college football season.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Gophers Star Receiver Rashod Bateman Opts Out Of 2020 Season, Will Prep For 2021 NFL Draft

Gophers Star Receiver Rashod Bateman Opts Out Of 2020 Season, Will Prep For 2021 NFL Draft 00:36

 Golden Gophers star wide receiver Rashod Bateman has announced he will opt out 2020 college season and will now be preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Katie Johnston reports.

