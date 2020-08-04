|
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, likely first-round NFL pick, opts out of the 2020 season
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has opted out of playing in 2020 college football season.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rashod Bateman American football wide receiver
Minnesota State in the northern central United States
Leaked police bodycam video of George Floyd's fatal arrest published for the first timeA Minnesota court is investigating how a British newspaper obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd.
USATODAY.com
Minnesota court investigates the leak of police video showing the fatal arrest of George FloydIn a newly leaked body camera video, George Floyd is heard pleading with officers to not shoot him or put him in the back of the squad car because he is..
CBS News
Crowds attend Minn. rodeo, despite spectator limitThousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota's largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of..
USATODAY.com
National Football League Professional American football league
Coronavirus updates: 1 billion students impacted by school closures; Census to end 2020 counting operations early; Hawaii cases surgeSome reopened schools are already closing because of COVID. Hawaii may delay lifting travel quarantine. NFL sets deadline for opt-outs. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
NFL owners, NFLPA reach agreement on Thursday for COVID-19 opt-out deadlineNFL players must make their decisions on whether to opt out of the 2020 season because of concerns over the coronavirus by Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Former NFL offensive tackle Tootie Robbins dies after contracting COVID-19Former Packers and Cardinals offensive tackle Tootie Robbins died at the age of 62 after succumbing to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this