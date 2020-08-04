Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dayton mayor on one-year anniversary of mass shooting: Why haven't we done something?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
In November, we have our chance to 'do something' about gun violence and Covid-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dayton, Ohio Dayton, Ohio City in Ohio, United States

Hurricane Isaias, one year since Dayton mass shooting, Primary day in Michigan: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Hurricane Isaias will keep moving north after making landfall, it's the one-year anniversary of the Dayton shooting and more to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

After a gunman killed 9, Gov. DeWine heard chants of 'Do something!' and rolled out a plan. A year later, Ohio laws haven't changed a bit.

 Dayton mayor Nan Whaley says she has lost faith that any gun reform law will come out of Columbus.
USATODAY.com
Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests [Video]

Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests

Gizmodo reports the Department of Homeland Security deployed aircraft in Dayton, Ohio, New York City, Buffalo, and Philadelphia, among other cities. The drones and aircraft were taking footage of protesters demonstrating over the death of George Floyd by the police. The footage is now part of the 'Big Pipe,' which can be accessed by other federal agencies and local police departments for use in future investigations.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Virologist on COVID testing, school risks and the upcoming flu season

 The U.S. reported over 1,500 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time since mid-May, making it the summer's deadliest day for the virus. CBS News'..
CBS News
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected [Video]

Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V. Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions. Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:48Published

Pending COVID-19 test results, MLB plans to have Cardinals resume play with doubleheader Saturday vs. White Sox

 The Cardinals haven't played a game since July 29 due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.
USATODAY.com
Governor Kalraj Mishra calls Plasma therapy 'effective mode' for COVID-19 treatment [Video]

Governor Kalraj Mishra calls Plasma therapy 'effective mode' for COVID-19 treatment

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on August 13 called Plasma therapy an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. He said, "Plasma therapy is an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. I urge all the people in the state, who have defeated Corona, to come forward and donate their blood plasma so that COVID patients can get a new life through plasma therapy."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dayton mayor honors victims one year after fatal shooting [Video]

Dayton mayor honors victims one year after fatal shooting

August 4 marks a painful anniversary: one year since nine people were gunned down while enjoying a night out in Dayton. News 5’s Frank Wiley spoke to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley about why she’s..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:34Published
Dayton shooting: One year later, community gathers for nine-minute moment of silence [Video]

Dayton shooting: One year later, community gathers for nine-minute moment of silence

A small crowd gathered outside Ned Pepper’s Bar in the Oregon district Tuesday night to remember the one-year anniversary of Dayton's mass shooting.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:17Published
Dayton shooting survivor to return to Fifth Street on one-year anniversary [Video]

Dayton shooting survivor to return to Fifth Street on one-year anniversary

It’s been a year since Dion Green has been on Fifth Street. The last time he was there was Aug. 4, 2019 - the night his father, along with eight other people, were shot and killed in Dayton’s..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Experimental COVID-19 vax prevents severe disease in mice

 An experimental vaccine is effective at preventing pneumonia in mice infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to a study. The vaccine, which is made from a...
Mid-Day

Plasma therapy safe and effective for COVID-19 patients: Study

 In an ongoing study of more than 300 Covid-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma therapy in the US, researchers suggest that the treatment is safe and...
Mid-Day

Biocept to provide coronavirus testing to mutli-state healthcare group

 Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) has announced an agreement with a California-based healthcare group to deliver coronavirus (COVID-19) testing to its skilled nursing...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

DColinYork

D Colin York❌ RT @maddow: 561 prisoners and 25 staff members test positive at Florida prison -- another 294 test results still pending https://t.co/vBIJe… 6 seconds ago