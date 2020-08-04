Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward Washington and other cities of the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday. The fast-moving storm unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across southeastern...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias Makes For Wet & Windy Day In Mid-Atlantic

Tropical Storm Isaias Makes For Wet & Windy Day In Mid-Atlantic 01:34

 Michael George reports at least one death is attributed to the storm.

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Strongest winds since Sandy could bring widespread outages

 Upper-level air currents from Tropical Storm Isaias are expected to merge with the jet stream to produce pockets of hurricane force gusts.
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flooding, fires

 It lost some punch after coming ashore as a hurricane but was hitting hard in North Carolina and Virginia. It's expected to hug the coastline as it moves north.
CBS News

CBS Evening News, August 3, 2020

 Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas; New Jersey teens help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
CBS News

Storm Isaias to become hurricane as it moves up US East Coast

 Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to batter the coast of North and South Carolina on Monday, and will likely regain hurricane strength as it moves up the United..
WorldNews

Northeastern United States Northeastern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on July 17 announced that the capitals of all north-eastern states will have train connectivity by 2023. "All capitals of north-eastern states will be connected by railway network by 2023. This is a significant railway project which has been in our focus from last 5 years. The last stretch from Katra to Banihal will be completed by December 2022," the Railway Board Chairman said during a virtual press conference in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
[NFA] The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from nine other U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival as COVID-19 showed signs of surging in areas not hit as hard by the initial outbreak. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

Live updates: Isaias is again a tropical storm after landfall; tornado threat in Virginia; power outages and heavy rain in North Carolina

 Live updates on Isaias, which is bringing heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes to the East Coast.
 
USATODAY.com
Meet the U.S. Navy's first black female tactical Jet Aviator. this is LT. J.G. (Junior Grade) Madeline “MADDY” Swegle. The chief of Naval Air Training is set to "wing" Virginia Native, LT. Swegle, on Friday 31 July. LT. Swegle has been flying a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate tactical air (strike) pilot training at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. "My parents raised me & told me I could be whatever I wanted to be," says Swegle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Tornado spawned by Isaias hits NC trailer park

 Tropical Storm Isaias spawned multiple tornadoes, including one that caused at least one death and multiple injuries as it flattened a mobile home park in..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Carolinas

 Darren Bett gives the latest forecast for the storm as it tracks across the USA.
BBC News
Hurricane Isaias roared into North Carolina Monday night. The powerful storm brought coastal and inland flooding to the state. According to CNN, the storm that is expected to continue its path up the east coast. Isaias is packing wind speeds maxing out at 85 mph and has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. Storm surge in some parts of the warning area is expected to reach up to 5 feet.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Isaias Live Updates: Fires, Flooding and Tornadoes as Storm Charges Over Land

 Isaias, now a tropical storm, made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, and is causing widespread power outages as it cuts a path north.
NYTimes.com

Nassua County Executive Laura Curran discusses the preparations and warnings for Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
The WJZ weather team gives you the latest information on Tropical Storm Isaias as it now moves out of the Maryland area further up the East Coast.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:39Published
Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:44Published

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather

 NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias brought dangerous winds and heavy rain over eastern Virginia early Tuesday after making landfall as a...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Delawareonline CBS News USATODAY.com Newsday NYTimes.com Terra Daily Seattle Times

Storm Isaias to become hurricane as it moves up US East Coast

Storm Isaias to become hurricane as it moves up US East Coast Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to batter the coast of North and South Carolina on Monday, and will likely regain hurricane strength as it moves up the United...
WorldNews Also reported by •Delawareonline Seattle Times

8 things you need to know this morning

 Good morning Baltimore! The rain is here and it's expected to last pretty much the whole day as Tropical Storm Isaias continues its path up the East Coast. More...
bizjournals


