Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast

All Northeast capitals will have train connectivity by 2023: Railway Board Chairman



Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on July 17 announced that the capitals of all north-eastern states will have train connectivity by 2023. "All capitals of north-eastern states will be connected by railway network by 2023. This is a significant railway project which has been in our focus from last 5 years. The last stretch from Katra to Banihal will be completed by December 2022," the Railway Board Chairman said during a virtual press conference in Delhi.

