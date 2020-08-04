|
Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward Washington and other cities of the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday. The fast-moving storm unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across southeastern...
