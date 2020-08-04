|
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after Israeli strike in Syria
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and others after Israeli forces said they thwarted an infiltration attempt from Syria by suspected militants. The Israeli military announced late Monday that it had struck targets in Syria after the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
How Might Iran Respond to Foreign Sabotage?Iran has been hit by a series of fires and explosions at civilian and military industrial sites in recent weeks, including the Khojir missile research complex..
WorldNews
Coronavirus Live Updates: Fight Over Aid Package Drags OnTens of millions of Americans have lost crucial jobless benefits, and lawmakers still can’t seem to agree on a relief measure. Israel’s troubled school..
NYTimes.com
Israel strikes Syrian army bases after Golan Heights attackThe IDF confirmed the strikes were in retaliation against an attempted bombing in Golan Heights.
BBC News
Protesters in Israel call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resignIsraeli protesters and police clashed over the weekend in Jerusalem. Protesters continue to call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down while he..
CBS News
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
Is Trump Gaming The Media And Americans With Tweets To Distract Them From Real National Emergencies?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Long before Steve Bannon helped Donald Trump win the presidency, there was Arthur Finkelstein, a wealthy New York..
WorldNews
Thousands protest across Israel
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Israelis hold largest anti-Netanyahu rally in Jerusalem al-QudsIn one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests, at least 10,000 Israelis have protested in Jerusalem al-Quds, calling on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu..
WorldNews
Syria Country in the Middle East
Syrian parkour team leap to new heights
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
‘Don’t we owe these children a duty of care?’The London grandmother who wants her grandchildren to return from Kurdish-run camps in Syria.
BBC News
Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this weekThe Hague: A UN-backed tribunal will give its verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, but questions will remain over a long..
WorldNews
Hezbollah Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group
Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Israel of fabricating border clash
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:54Published
Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions
Israel's 'Bibi generation' starts to turn on NetanyahuFor two months, many Israeli television viewers watched nightly as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings and updates about the novel coronavirus and..
WorldNews
Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 27:48Published
Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published
Two massive explosions rock Beirut, wounding dozensLebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the huge explosions.
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this