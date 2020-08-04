Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after Israeli strike in Syria

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after Israeli strike in SyriaJERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and others after Israeli forces said they thwarted an infiltration attempt from Syria by suspected militants. The Israeli military announced late Monday that it had struck targets in Syria after the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

How Might Iran Respond to Foreign Sabotage?

 Iran has been hit by a series of fires and explosions at civilian and military industrial sites in recent weeks, including the Khojir missile research complex..
WorldNews

Coronavirus Live Updates: Fight Over Aid Package Drags On

 Tens of millions of Americans have lost crucial jobless benefits, and lawmakers still can’t seem to agree on a relief measure. Israel’s troubled school..
NYTimes.com

Israel strikes Syrian army bases after Golan Heights attack

 The IDF confirmed the strikes were in retaliation against an attempted bombing in Golan Heights.
BBC News

Protesters in Israel call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign

 Israeli protesters and police clashed over the weekend in Jerusalem. Protesters continue to call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down while he..
CBS News

Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel

Is Trump Gaming The Media And Americans With Tweets To Distract Them From Real National Emergencies?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Long before Steve Bannon helped Donald Trump win the presidency, there was Arthur Finkelstein, a wealthy New York..
WorldNews
Thousands protest across Israel [Video]

Thousands protest across Israel

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday night (August 1) to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and against his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Israelis hold largest anti-Netanyahu rally in Jerusalem al-Quds

 In one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests, at least 10,000 Israelis have protested in Jerusalem al-Quds, calling on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu..
WorldNews

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

Syrian parkour team leap to new heights [Video]

Syrian parkour team leap to new heights

Flipping through the air and jumping over obstacles, this Syrian parkour team hopes to make a name for themselves in their country and abroad.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

‘Don’t we owe these children a duty of care?’

 The London grandmother who wants her grandchildren to return from Kurdish-run camps in Syria.
BBC News

Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this week

 The Hague: A UN-backed tribunal will give its verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, but questions will remain over a long..
WorldNews

Hezbollah Hezbollah Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Israel of fabricating border clash [Video]

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Israel of fabricating border clash

Tensions high in northern Israel, days after Hezbollah fighter killed in apparent Israeli air strike in Syria.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published
Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier [Video]

Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier

Tensions high in northern Israel, days after Hezbollah fighter killed in apparent Israeli air strike in Syria.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:54Published
Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border [Video]

Exchange of fire near Israel-Lebanon border

Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border, Lebanese sources familiar with the operation said. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Jerusalem Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions

Israel's 'Bibi generation' starts to turn on Netanyahu

 For two months, many Israeli television viewers watched nightly as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings and updates about the novel coronavirus and..
WorldNews
Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic [Video]

Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic

Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday against his handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut [Video]

Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut

Thick smoke seen rising above the capital after powerful blast; cause of explosion remains unknown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 27:48Published
Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut [Video]

Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut with a number of peoplereportedly wounded and widespread damage being caused. The afternoon blastshook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the citycentre.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital [Video]

Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital

A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area [Video]

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published

Two massive explosions rock Beirut, wounding dozens

 Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the huge explosions.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

27venamc

Edvinna McIntosh RT @RT_com: LIVE: Many injured, major damage reported after MASSIVE explosions rock #Beirut #BeirutExplosion MORE: https://t.co/k001zUvFum… 35 seconds ago

wilxTV

WILX News 10 A massive explosion happened in Beirut, Lebanon. The cause of the explosion is unknown. https://t.co/4XZg8bFMeL 40 seconds ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing o… https://t.co/yk1pci04cS 40 seconds ago

BIZPACReview

Conservative News Unbelievable footage shows massive explosions rock Lebanon’s capital Beirut https://t.co/FNgBuXpdIv 1 minute ago

cafenetamerica

CafeNetAmerica Unbelievable footage shows massive explosions rock Lebanon’s capital Beirut https://t.co/XihuCU3FVm 1 minute ago

_AtenRa

Reloading32 RT @CBSNews: Two massive explosions rock Beirut, wounding dozens https://t.co/X2LgqfDR3b 2 minutes ago

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing o… https://t.co/T8MRiBOSCg 2 minutes ago

SchreiberEvan

Evan Schreiber Developments on @KATUNews: Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries https://t.co/LQTJ7CTebQ 3 minutes ago