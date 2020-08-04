Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd’s final moments

A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder



A new Wall Street Journal analysis reveals 36 of the United States' 50 largest cities have seen murder rates increase by double-digit percentages this year. A new Wall Street Journal analysis shows Austin leads the way. The Texas city and Chicago, Illinois, are the only two to record spikes of greater than 50%. One significant contributing factor cited is that police departments have been 'destabilized' by the twin crises of the pandemic and the George Floyd protests.

