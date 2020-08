'Exercise in political absurdity': India responds to Pakistan's new map claiming J&K, Junagadh Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The new map of Pakistan was released by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of one year anniversary of the removal of the special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The map shows Indian union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat and Sir Creek as... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources It is an exercise in political absurdity: India on Pakistan unveiling new map In a provocative move, Pakistan on Tuesday unveiled its β€œnew political map” showing the entire Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories,...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago





Tweets about this