USA TODAY's Susan Page to release Nancy Pelosi biography in April 2021

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington bureau chief and best-selling author, is releasing a Nancy Pelosi biography on April 6, 2021.
