Windsor-Essex stuck in Stage 2, making Ontario region one of the last in Canada to emerge from COVID-19 lockdown Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

*By Jonathan Bradley*



The Ontario government said Windsor-Essex will stay in Stage 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening strategy for now, making it one of the last places in Canada to be given a green light to ease tight lockdown restrictions.



In its announcement on Tuesday, the Ontario government said that Windsor-Essex will not enter Stage 3 of reopening because of ongoing outbreaks among workers in the agriculture and agri-food sectors.



Windsor-Essex is the last region in Ontario to advance to Stage 3. Toronto and Peel region advanced to Stage 3 on Friday. While each province and territory has a different reopening system, Windsor-Essex remains one of the furthest behind regions in Canada in dealing with COVID-19.



Windsor-Essex has reported 2,350 cases and 71 deaths from COVID-19. There were 10 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.



In Ontario, Stage 2 means people can go to places such as places of worship, outdoor restaurants, and some personal care services, but must limit social gatherings up to 10 people and maintain physical distancing. Stage 3 would allow places such as gyms, indoor restaurants, and many facial and spa services to reopen.



This decision to keep the region back in order to monitor local transmission of COVID-19 was made in consultation with the Ontario chief medical officer of health, Windsor-Essex’s chief medical officer of health, other health experts and local authorities.



“We are working hard with our federal and local partners to provide the communities in Windsor-Essex with the support they need during their reopening,” said Minister of Health Christine Elliott in the announcement. “With the health and safety of the people of Ontario our absolute top priority, Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 until the data indicates they can safely move to Stage 3.”



· Hello stage 3: A simple guide to safety in Ontario's indoor spaces

· Ontario considering mandatory farm worker testing, Ford says as Windsor-area cases surge



Ontario deployed the Emergency Medical Assistance Team (EMAT) to Windsor-Essex in July to provide incident management support and coordination with the health sector in the area. The province is also implementing a three-point plan to reduce the risk of transmission on farms and throughout the community. Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Ernie Hardeman said this plan consists of expanded on-site testing, access to employment benefits and supports, and public health guidance specific to the agri-food setting.



“We continue to take action to address outbreaks in the region and provide our farmers and agribusinesses in Windsor-Essex with the help, tools and resources necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of their workers and employees,” said Hardeman. “We are all working together to fight the spread of COVID-19 while protecting our vital food supply chain and the health and safety of the people who put food on our tables.”



It remains unclear when Windsor-Essex will be entering Stage 3 of reopening. The announcement said public health experts will “continue to closely monitor and assess local trends of key public health indicators, including lower transmission of COVID-19, sufficient hospital capacity, public health capacity to do rapid case and contact management, and increased testing, before advising when the region can move safely into Stage 3.”



Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said he expects another announcement from the province at the end of the week about whether or not the region can join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3.



— With files from the Windsor Star 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago 'Sawan': Devotees offer prayers at Shiv Temples across India on last Monday 02:44 The prayers were being offered to Lord Shiva by devotees across nation on August 03. Devotees offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and Raksha Bandhan. Temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermal gun, as a precautionary... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Meet the ten-year-old whose floral paintings can sell for up to £10K



Meet the ten-year-old 'mini Monet' whose stunning floral landscape paintings can sell for up to £10,000.Daisy Watt only started painting four years ago when two of her grandparents were diagnosed with.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago Lightning Strikes Transformer in Ontario



Occurred on July 19, 2020 / Waterloo, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "Lightning strike at 25-second mark, WOW!" Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago Wild deer and bunny dubbed 'real life Bambi and Thumper'



This is the adorable moment a 'real life Bambi and Thumper' were spotted hiking through the forest side by side. Footage shows the wild deer and bunny walking along a forest trail during a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this