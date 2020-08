You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Milwaukee woman celebrates 107th birthday with a special celebration



On Thursday, a one-of-a-kind birthday celebration was held for a one-of-a-kind woman at Milwaukee Catholic Home, an assisted living center. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:23 Published 5 days ago Inside time-capsule cottage that's been left untouched for decades



These pictures show inside a 'time-capsule' cottage that has been left untouched for decades.The crumbling former home has been overtaken by nature and is barely visible from the public footpath it.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:26 Published 6 days ago Woman Sentenced After 27 Dead Dogs Found At Carroll County Home



Woman Sentenced After 27 Dead Dogs Found At Carroll County Home Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:28 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this