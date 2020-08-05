Global  
 

Coronavirus: Queensland to close border to New South Wales

BBC News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Australia's north-eastern state expresses fears about Sydney and Canberra, as Melbourne's outbreak worsens.
