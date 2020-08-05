|
Coronavirus: Queensland to close border to New South Wales
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Australia's north-eastern state expresses fears about Sydney and Canberra, as Melbourne's outbreak worsens.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Horror as burned kitten found dumped in wheelie bin with fireworks taped to furWARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES Animal lovers have been left furious and heartbroken after a little kitten was found with horrific burns after she was dumped in a..
New Zealand Herald
Sydney restaurant and funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS
Sydney restaurant, funeral clusters grow as NSW records 12 new coronavirus casesNSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases while residents will be banned from visiting Queensland after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared NSW a COVID hotspot.
SBS
Queensland to close border to NSW, ACTQueensland will shut its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to dodge mandatory quarantine.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland borders to close to NSW, ACT from August 8In Australia, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border with NSW and the ACT will be closed from 1am on August 8.Speaking to media on..
New Zealand Herald
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Federal government unveils 'triple guarantee' rescue package for Melbourne childcareThe Morrison government will provide a "triple guarantee" for Victorian childcare, securing places, centres and jobs during Melbourne's harsh virus lockdown.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian defends Sydney's 'rigorous' COVID-19 airport protocolsMelbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
SBS
Sydney airport health protocols 'rigorous'Melbourne's lockdown will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to NSW by limiting the number of people trying to get into the state, Gladys Berejiklian says.
SBS
Scott Morrison promises 'triple guarantee' for Melbourne childcare during strict lockdownThe Morrison government will provide a "triple guarantee" for Victorian child care, securing places, centres and jobs during Melbourne's harsh virus lockdown.
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Canberra Capital of Australia
Asia-Pacific tourism makes patchy restart, and some misstepsCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tourism operators across Asia and the Pacific are making furtive and faltering advances, as well as some spectacular missteps, after..
WorldNews
Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Scott Morrison cuts Queensland tour short for urgent talks about aged care COVID-19 crisisPrime Minister Scott Morrison is cutting short his tour of Queensland to return to Canberra for urgent talks about the aged care coronavirus crisis in Victoria.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this