Roger Marshall bests Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP race, plus other key takeaways from Tuesday's primaries

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Michigan, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and Washington all held primaries Tuesday. And the results are still slowly coming in.
 U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a physician from south-central Kansas, defeated former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for the Republican nomination to fill Pat Roberts' seat in the U.S. Senate. Marshall will face Democratic nominee Barbara Bollier in the general election.

