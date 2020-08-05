Neil Young is suing Donald Trump's election campaign over the use of his music
Wednesday, 5 August 2020
23 minutes ago) The Canadian-born musician, now a US citizen, has repeatedly voiced disdain for Mr Trump's use of his classic hits at rallies.
