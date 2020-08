Ram Mandir: Indian community in us celebrates Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya | Oneindia News



Not just across India but the excitement on the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is across continents as members of the Indian community in the United States were seen gathering in..

Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report



The millenials in Faizabad believes that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will benefit the town as well as boost the economy of the town. Students and locals believe that the temple will bring..