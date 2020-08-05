Global  
 

Kashmir: A year of lockdown and lost autonomy

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
It has been a year since the Indian government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special semi-autonomous status. DW examines what has changed there since then.
