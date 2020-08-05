Global  
 

John Hume: Funeral of former SDLP leader to be held in Derry

BBC News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Former SDLP leader John Hume helped create the climate to end the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
News video: Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 00:47

 Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home...

John Hume’s body makes final journey home [Video]

John Hume’s body makes final journey home

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles..

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King [Video]

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he..

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same..

Tributes paid to former SDLP leader John Hume

 Tributes have been paid to former SDLP leader John Hume, one of the key architects of peace in Northern Ireland, after his death at the age of 83.
Belfast Telegraph

John Hume funeral to take place

 Former SDLP leader John Hume will be laid to rest later after a funeral in his native city.
Belfast Telegraph

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

 Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83.
Belfast Telegraph


