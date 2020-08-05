Nelson Rosa RT @BBCNews: John Hume: Funeral of former SDLP leader to be held in Derry https://t.co/iba8I1BidR 3 minutes ago

BBC Radio Foyle RT @davidhunter7: The former SDLP leader and founding member John Hume is back in his home city of Derry. His coffin was walked past a soci… 7 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut John Hume: Funeral of former SDLP leader to be held in Derry https://t.co/jz0bxqqPrK https://t.co/wf1P5ZZKWR 10 minutes ago

BBC News (UK) John Hume: Funeral of former SDLP leader to be held in Derry https://t.co/iba8I1BidR 12 minutes ago

Marplesmarbles John Hume: Funeral of former SDLP leader to be held in Derry https://t.co/MKsiuYDr4a 14 minutes ago

Greatest Hits Radio News North West The funeral of John Hume is going to be held in #Derry later. The former #SDLP leader - who played a key role in N… https://t.co/4RxbA8uv1q 46 minutes ago

Greatest Hits Radio News The funeral of John Hume is going to be held in #Derry later. The former #SDLP leader - who played a key role in N… https://t.co/kiny1Wxp16 46 minutes ago