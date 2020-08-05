Global  
 

RBI confirms Sashidhar Jagdishan as Aditya Puri's successor at HDFC Bank

DNA Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank.
