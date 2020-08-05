RBI confirms Sashidhar Jagdishan as Aditya Puri's successor at HDFC Bank

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago Opening bell: Equity indices trade 1% lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8% 01:14 Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on August 03 tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or...