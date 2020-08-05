Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th, Karnataka SSLC & WBJEE 2020 Results expected to be declared this week, check details here
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () This week, Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results 2020, Karnataka SSLC Results 2020, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2020 and Odisha Plus Two Results 2020 are expected to be announced. Check all details here.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves...