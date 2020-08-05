Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th, Karnataka SSLC & WBJEE 2020 Results expected to be declared this week, check details here

DNA Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
This week, Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results 2020, Karnataka SSLC Results 2020, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2020 and Odisha Plus Two Results 2020 are expected to be announced. Check all details here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive 03:12

 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans spend THIS much time on housework every month [Video]

Americans spend THIS much time on housework every month

The average American parent dedicates almost a full day's worth of time to cleaning and housework each month, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American parents who live with a partner..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
War over three-language formula in NEP 2020: Who said what [Video]

War over three-language formula in NEP 2020: Who said what

A huge language war has erupted over the Modi government's New Education Policy 2020. The AIADMK and the DMK have raised the red flag over the three language policy in the NEP. Tamil Nadu Chief..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Karnataka SSLC, Tamil Nadu SSLC, CHSE Odisha 12th: List of exam results to release this week
Indian Express


Tweets about this