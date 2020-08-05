Global  
 

Coronavirus stimulus package, Beirut blast, Isaias: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Optimism surrounding the coronavirus stimulus bill, investigation into deadly Beirut blast and more news you need to know Wednesday
Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath [Video]

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath

Beirut resident Mohammed al-Hassan first feared an earthquake when the blast shattered the windows of his home in Dora, a district about four kilometers away from where a massive explosion took place on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind' [Video]

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a bomb. Mr Trump was asked why he calledit an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say theyhave not determined the cause of the explosion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

 Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged [Video]

At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged

Dr Mirna Doumit, president of the Order of Nurses in Beirut, said three of the city's hospitals had been destroyed in the explosion in the port area.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Isaiah Isaiah Israelite prophet

Live updates: Isaias is again a tropical storm after landfall; tornado threat in Virginia; power outages and heavy rain in North Carolina

 Live updates on Isaias, which is bringing heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes to the East Coast.
 
USATODAY.com

Isaias forecast to hit Carolinas as a hurricane

 The storm is expected to make landfall on Monday night with "dangerous winds and storm surge".
BBC News

Isaias expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Carolinas

 The storm is expected to make landfall around Myrtle Beach on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane.
CBS News

Democrats, Republicans Disagree On Stimulus Package [Video]

Democrats, Republicans Disagree On Stimulus Package

About 400,000 Coloradans are unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:49Published
Next stimulus package will include funding for testing [Video]

Next stimulus package will include funding for testing

Senate republicans and the Trump Administration say the next stimulus package will include more funds for coronavirus testing. However, disagreements in other areas continue ahead of today's expected..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Next stimulus deal could go past $1 trillion [Video]

Next stimulus deal could go past $1 trillion

The price tag of the next stimulus package could go past 1 trillion dollars. Today, lawmakers in Congress will continue the negotiations.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published

Storm Isaias batters US East Coast, triggering flooding and tornadoes

 Four people were killed as Isaias toggled between hurricane and tropical storm strength, moving north up the East Coast. Isaias also caused floods and fires that...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •BBC NewsIndiaTimesBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.comCBS 2VOA News

At least 2 dead after tornado rips through area hit by Tropical Storm Isaias

 Tropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane, but it's still causing damage to the East Coast. At least 2 people died in a related tornado in North...
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

News24.com | 4 people dead, millions without electricity as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds US east coast

 Tropical storm Isaias has left four people dead as it pounded the US eastern seaboard with driving winds and heavy rain, leaving millions of households without...
News24 Also reported by •VOA News

