Coronavirus stimulus package, Beirut blast, Isaias: 5 things to know Wednesday

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'



US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a bomb. Mr Trump was asked why he calledit an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say theyhave not determined the cause of the explosion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970