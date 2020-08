Quaden Bayles sues Miranda Devine for suggesting bullying was 'scam' Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A nine-year-old Indigenous boy with dwarfism is suing News Corp columnist Miranda Devine over tweets suggesting he pretended to be a bullying victim. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this