Coronavirus updates: Stimulus package deal expected by end of week; US nears 5M cases; Clorox wipes shortage could stretch into 2021

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A deal on the coronavirus stimulus package could be reached by end of week. The fifth vaccine developer released promising results. Latest news.
News video: Shortage of Clorox Wipes Won’t End Until 2021

 Clorox won’t be able to fully restock its disinfecting wipes in stores until 2021.

Clorox CEO Admits It Can't Keep Up With Pandemic-Driven Demand For This Popular Product [Video]

Businesses often dream of the enviable problem of there being too much demand for their product. But according to HuffPost, cleaning products giant Clorox is experiencing that same problem, and it's no fun at all. Clorox CEO Benno Dorer said Monday that grocery shelves won’t be fully stocked with Clorox’s disinfecting wipes until at least 2021. The world’s biggest cleaning products maker is struggling with overwhelming pandemic-led demand for its top product.

Clorox says shortage of disinfectant wipes to last until 2021

 Clorox CEO Benno Dorer says that grocery stores won't be fully stocked with the company's disinfecting wipes any time soon, because demand increased six-fold..
Fight in Congress over economic stimulus bill [Video]

It's been about a week since federal coronavirus aid for millions of American ran out, and there's still no coronavirus stimulus bill in sight.

Preston on verge of lockdown [Video]

Preston is on the verge of lockdown after a rise in Covid-19 cases wererecorded in the city. Lancashire's director for public health expects rulessimilar to Greater Manchester's to come into effect...

The Rebound Tampa Bay: The latest on election impacts, stimulus money [Video]

Scripps Washington D.C. Correspondent Joe St. George rejoins the podcast to talk about what an election during the pandemic will look like and details the hold up on the next stimulus package in..

Clorox wipes shortage might last until 2021

 "Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it's a very complex supply chain to make them,"...
 A deal on the coronavirus stimulus package could be reached by end of week. The fifth vaccine developer released promising results. Latest news.
