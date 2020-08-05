Coronavirus updates: Stimulus package deal expected by end of week; US nears 5M cases; Clorox wipes shortage could stretch into 2021

Businesses often dream of the enviable problem of there being too much demand for their product. But according to HuffPost, cleaning products giant Clorox is experiencing that same problem, and it's no fun at all. Clorox CEO Benno Dorer said Monday that grocery shelves won’t be fully stocked with Clorox’s disinfecting wipes until at least 2021. The world’s biggest cleaning products maker is struggling with overwhelming pandemic-led demand for its top product.
"Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it's a very complex supply chain to make them,"