Unbelievable video out of the Lebanese capital of Beirut after a massive explosion. Neighbors around the city captured the terrifying moments on camera. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:11 Published 34 minutes ago Beirut explosion: Atleast 100 people killed & around 4000 injured, upto 3 lakh left homeless



A massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published 40 minutes ago Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured



Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city. The blast.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 40 minutes ago

