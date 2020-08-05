Global  
 

2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was impounded in Beirut's port after it was seized from an abandoned ship in 2014, years before the explosion

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was impounded in Beirut's port after it was seized from an abandoned ship in 2014, years before the explosionLebanon's Supreme Council of Defense said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been left in storage at Beirut port from an abandoned ship. The explosive chemical was stored there after...
News video: Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured 01:12

 Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city. The blast reportedly registered as a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in Lebanon's capital and was felt as far as Cyprus, roughly...

Beirut's main port devastated by deadly blast

 The death toll is sure to rise after the huge explosion at Beirut's port Tuesday evening. The Lebanese capital's main entry point for much-needed imports is now..
CBS News
UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast [Video]

UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast

Dominic Raab said Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab told him there would bea full investigation into the devastating explosion in Beirut. A “full,thorough and rigorous” investigation has been promised into the cause of theblast which ripped through Lebanon’s capital as the UK offered medical andsearch and rescue experts to help deal with the aftermath.

Duration: 01:45
Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion [Video]

Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion

Credit: Animals Lebanon. Dog owners are welcomed by their beloved pets inBeirut, Lebanon, after non-profit animal organisation Animals Lebanon soughtto reunite them following a large explosion in the capital on Tuesday August4.

Duration: 01:06
Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon [Video]

Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a support package for Lebanon including medical and humanitarian aid worth £5 million. UK search and rescue experts and use of a Royal Navy vessel in the area will also be made available to the country as they reel from the explosion that rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 01:15

Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue

 Rescue efforts continue a day after the explosion that left at least 135 dead and over 4,000 injured.
BBC News

Trump on Beirut explosion, coronavirus relief negotiations. mail-in voting

 President Trump is contradicting local Lebanese officials by suggesting that the deadly explosion that rocked Beirut was an "attack." Lebanon says a stockpile of..
CBS News

Utter devastation after huge explosion in Beirut

 Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital,..
USATODAY.com

Armed military patrol streets as rescue operations begin in Beirut [Video]

Armed military patrol streets as rescue operations begin in Beirut

Armed Lebanese soldiers patrol the site of the blast that rocked Beirut. Video also shows a navy boat moving through the waters of the port, where the explosion took place, and the severe damage to..

Duration: 04:03
Beirut explosion: What is ammonium nitrate and why is it being blamed for the disaster? [Video]

Beirut explosion: What is ammonium nitrate and why is it being blamed for the disaster?

The compound blamed for the disaster is not easily combustible but has been implicated in several explosions and attacks.View on euronews

Duration: 02:46
Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon [Video]

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of..

Duration: 03:05

