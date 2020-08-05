Azar to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China, highest official to Taiwan since ties cut in 1979

Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests



Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora joined the protest. Amid the protests, demonstrators praised India and chanted slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A woman representing the Hong Kong Canadian community said that it is of utmost importance for the people of the world to be united against China. She said, “I’m representing the Hong Kong Canadian community in joining force with our brothers and sisters from different ethnic communities to oppose to the brutal suppression of the Chinese authoritarian regime. We would like to show solidarity for our brothers and sisters that are under suppression in Tibet, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and other parts of the world. It is of utmost importance for all people over the world to be united in saying no to this suppressive regime. We also need to urge the Canadian government to come up with a strong foreign policy.” Watch the full video for more details.

