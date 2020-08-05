Azar to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China, highest official to Taiwan since ties cut in 1979
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar plans to visit Taiwan, officials announced Tuesday, as tensions between the U.S. and China continue. The secretary will head to Taiwan as the highest-ranking U.S. Cabinet official to visit since 1979 and the first Cabinet member to go there in six years, according to an HHS statement. The department did not announce a specific date for Azar’s visit. HHS framed Azar’s trip as part of an effort to improve the U.S.’s relationship with Taiwan, which has largely...
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days, his office said on Tuesday, marking the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades -- a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own. Gloria Tso reports.
Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora joined the protest. Amid the protests, demonstrators praised India and chanted slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A woman representing the Hong Kong Canadian community said that it is of utmost importance for the people of the world to be united against China. She said, “I’m representing the Hong Kong Canadian community in joining force with our brothers and sisters from different ethnic communities to oppose to the brutal suppression of the Chinese authoritarian regime. We would like to show solidarity for our brothers and sisters that are under suppression in Tibet, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and other parts of the world. It is of utmost importance for all people over the world to be united in saying no to this suppressive regime. We also need to urge the Canadian government to come up with a strong foreign policy.” Watch the full video for more details.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said on Friday at a congressional hearing that he was 'cautiously optimistic' that there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus by the "end of this year and as we go into 2021." Colette Luke has more.
US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent surges in COVID-19 cases in some states, and clearly wants to get Americans back to work. But according to CNN, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, isn't on the same page. Dr. Fauci joined the DHHS's podcast 'Learning Curve' to offer his expertise on the novel coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine development process.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule on Friday that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people and women seeking abortions, drawing condemnation from Democratic lawmakers. This report produced by Jonah Green.
UPI reports US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized. At 82 years old, Ross is the oldest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet. A Commerce Department representative said Ross's hospitalization was for an issue not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ross was hospitalized for 'minor, non-coronavirus related issues' but is said to be doing well and expects to be released shortly.