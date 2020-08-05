Global  
 

Azar to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China, highest official to Taiwan since ties cut in 1979

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Azar to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China, highest official to Taiwan since ties cut in 1979Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar plans to visit Taiwan, officials announced Tuesday, as tensions between the U.S. and China continue. The secretary will head to Taiwan as the highest-ranking U.S. Cabinet official to visit since 1979 and the first Cabinet member to go there in six years, according to an HHS statement. The department did not announce a specific date for Azar’s visit. HHS framed Azar’s trip as part of an effort to improve the U.S.’s relationship with Taiwan, which has largely...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China

Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China 01:32

 U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days, his office said on Tuesday, marking the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades -- a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own. Gloria Tso reports.

