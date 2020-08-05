Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Withdraws Petition To Appear On NJ Presidential Ballot

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Kanye West Withdraws Petition To Appear On NJ Presidential BallotAccording to a report from the Associated Press, music mogul and long shot presidential hopeful Kanye West was forced to withdraw from the New Jersey ballot. An email thread between Administrative...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Kanye West Pulls New Jersey Ballot Petition

Kanye West Pulls New Jersey Ballot Petition 00:21

 Kanye West is withdrawing his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

NJ Woman Arrested for Attacking Woman with Cane Over Mask Request

 There is justice after all, at least in the case of the woman who viciously attacked an elderly woman inside a store ... all over -- you guessed it -- masks...
TMZ.com

Trump Cherry-Picks Coronavirus Data in Briefing Appearance

 The president selectively highlighted statistics, falsely claimed New York and New Jersey were solely responsible for high national death rates and again wrongly..
NYTimes.com
Kim Kardashian's best friend reportedly robbed at gunpoint [Video]

Kim Kardashian's best friend reportedly robbed at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper and record producer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Tropical Island Fortress to Avoid Paparazzi

 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wanted an appropriate setting to try and save their marriage, and we've learned, when they jumped on that private jet with their..
TMZ.com

Republicans Aid Kanye West’s Bid to Get on the 2020 Ballot

 At least three people involved in the effort to get Kanye West’s name before voters in several states have G.O.P. connections, renewing questions about the aim..
NYTimes.com

ShowBiz Minute: West, Braxton, Johnson

 Kanye West submits petitions to appear on Arkansas ballot; WEtv to honor Tamar Braxton's request to end future work; Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson acquires XFL...
USATODAY.com
Kanye West officially names running mate [Video]

Kanye West officially names running mate

U.S. presidential hopeful Kanye West has made his running mate pick official by naming pastor Michelle Tidball on election paperwork in Arkansas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West reportedly asked Kanye to quit his presidential campaign [Video]

Kim Kardashian West reportedly asked Kanye to quit his presidential campaign

Kim Kardashian West reportedly pleaded with Kanye to quit his presidential campaign during her trip to Wyoming.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:08Published
Kanye West Won't Appear On Massachusetts Presidential Ballot [Video]

Kanye West Won't Appear On Massachusetts Presidential Ballot

Rapper Kanye West won't appear on the Massachusetts presidential ballot this fall, according to the office of Secretary of State William Galvin. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published
Attorney Challenges Kanye West's Ballot Signatures [Video]

Attorney Challenges Kanye West's Ballot Signatures

Kayne West's bid for the White House is being challenged by an attorney in New Jersey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Driver sought after 2 pedestrians struck in laneway in city's West Queen West neighbourhood

 Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who allegedly struck two pedestrians in the city's West Queen West neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, leaving...
CP24 Also reported by •Just Jared

Durkan declares West Seattle Bridge a civil emergency

 Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the closure of the West Seattle Bridge a civil emergency and requested state and federal assistance to expedite repairs of...
SeattlePI.com

Cricket Australia postpones T20Is vs West Indies

 Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it has put on hold their three-game T20I series against the West Indies which was scheduled to be held in October. Matches of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this