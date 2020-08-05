Kanye West Withdraws Petition To Appear On NJ Presidential Ballot Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

According to a report from the Associated Press, music mogul and long shot presidential hopeful According to a report from the Associated Press, music mogul and long shot presidential hopeful Kanye West was forced to withdraw from the New Jersey ballot. An email thread between Administrative... 👓 View full article

