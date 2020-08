Kanye West Withdraws Petition To Appear On NJ Presidential Ballot Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

According to a report from the Associated Press, music mogul and long shot presidential hopeful According to a report from the Associated Press, music mogul and long shot presidential hopeful Kanye West was forced to withdraw from the New Jersey ballot. An email thread between Administrative... πŸ‘“ View full article