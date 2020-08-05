Global  
 

Beirut explosion: At least 135 killed as investigations blame negligence

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Beirut explosion: At least 135 killed as investigations blame negligenceThe death toll from Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut has risen to 135, with some 5,000 wounded and many still missing. Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135. More than 5,000 other people were injured in Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut port, Lebanon health minister Hamad Hassan said, and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland. Hassan said tens of people remained...
News video: Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled 03:32

 A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused...

Beirut: 300,000 homeless, potential cause of blast revealed

 The timer was ticking from six years ago, when 2700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were taken from an impounded ship and stored in the port of Beirut. It was a..
Defense Secretary Esper says Beirut blast likely an accident, breaking with Trump

 An accident was the likely cause of the explosion in Beirut, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday, contradicting the statement made by President Trump on..
Reporter reflects on Beirut explosion, burying a dog who made 'dystopia more bearable'

 Journalist Nadia al-Faour was at the vet when the Beirut explosion struck: "I will miss Loulou as I walk the streets of a broken city."
Bride's wedding photoshoot shows moment and power of the explosion in Beirut

 This bride was in the middle of her wedding photoshoot when the Beirut explosion ripped through the square.
No bread, no heat, no hope: Life in Lebanon after the Beirut blast

 Once again, crisis comes to Lebanon. Once again, people are dying young in the Middle East. Last night an explosion in the port of Beirut killed at least 100..
Mother in labour during Beirut blast

 Emmanuelle was getting ready to give birth at St George's hospital in Beirut when an explosion rocked Lebanon's capital.
Beirut's main port devastated by deadly blast

 The death toll is sure to rise after the huge explosion at Beirut's port Tuesday evening. The Lebanese capital's main entry point for much-needed imports is now..
UK announces £5m aid and rescue teams to help Lebanon following Beirut explosions

 Government announces emergency relief package as 300,000 made homeless by blast
