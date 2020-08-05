Beirut explosion: At least 135 killed as investigations blame negligence Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The death toll from Tuesday’s massive The death toll from Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut has risen to 135, with some 5,000 wounded and many still missing. Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135. More than 5,000 other people were injured in Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut port, Lebanon health minister Hamad Hassan said, and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland. Hassan said tens of people remained... 👓 View full article

