|
Beirut explosion: At least 135 killed as investigations blame negligence
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The death toll from Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut has risen to 135, with some 5,000 wounded and many still missing. Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135. More than 5,000 other people were injured in Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut port, Lebanon health minister Hamad Hassan said, and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland. Hassan said tens of people remained...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Beirut: 300,000 homeless, potential cause of blast revealedThe timer was ticking from six years ago, when 2700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were taken from an impounded ship and stored in the port of Beirut. It was a..
New Zealand Herald
Defense Secretary Esper says Beirut blast likely an accident, breaking with TrumpAn accident was the likely cause of the explosion in Beirut, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday, contradicting the statement made by President Trump on..
USATODAY.com
Reporter reflects on Beirut explosion, burying a dog who made 'dystopia more bearable'Journalist Nadia al-Faour was at the vet when the Beirut explosion struck: "I will miss Loulou as I walk the streets of a broken city."
USATODAY.com
Bride's wedding photoshoot shows moment and power of the explosion in BeirutThis bride was in the middle of her wedding photoshoot when the Beirut explosion ripped through the square.
USATODAY.com
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
No bread, no heat, no hope: Life in Lebanon after the Beirut blastOnce again, crisis comes to Lebanon. Once again, people are dying young in the Middle East. Last night an explosion in the port of Beirut killed at least 100..
WorldNews
Mother in labour during Beirut blastEmmanuelle was getting ready to give birth at St George's hospital in Beirut when an explosion rocked Lebanon's capital.
BBC News
Beirut's main port devastated by deadly blastThe death toll is sure to rise after the huge explosion at Beirut's port Tuesday evening. The Lebanese capital's main entry point for much-needed imports is now..
CBS News
UK announces £5m aid and rescue teams to help Lebanon following Beirut explosionsGovernment announces emergency relief package as 300,000 made homeless by blast
Independent
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this