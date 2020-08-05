Global  
 

Trump campaign requests presidential debate in early September to address early voting

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020
The Trump campaign has asked to move up the last debate to the first week in September if the election commission denies their request to add a fourth debate.
