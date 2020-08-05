Global  
 

Missouri voters OK Medicaid expansion to cover more low-income adults, defying GOP leaders

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The vote virtually assures Missouri will be the 38th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
News video: Missouri Medicaid expansion close race with 75% reporting

Missouri Medicaid expansion close race with 75% reporting 01:59

 The results for a vote for Medicaid expansion in Missouri remained a close race Tuesday night.

