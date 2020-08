Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Shirley Ann Grau dies at 91 Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Grau won the 1965 Pulitzer Prize for her fourth book, ‘The Keepers of the House’ 👓 View full article

