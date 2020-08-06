Activist Daisy Coleman, subject of Netflix's 'Audrie & Daisy' documentary, dies at 23

Daisy Coleman, focus of 'Audrie & Daisy,' a Netflix documentary about sexual assault, has died at 23. The activist was planning a new documentary.

Netflix Documentary Star Daisy Coleman Dies After Taking Her Own Life The star of the hard-hitting Netflix documentary 'Audrie and Daisy' has died after committing suicide, eight years after she was raped in a Missouri house party.

AceShowbiz 2 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News

