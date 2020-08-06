|
Activist Daisy Coleman, subject of Netflix's 'Audrie & Daisy' documentary, dies at 23
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Daisy Coleman, focus of 'Audrie & Daisy,' a Netflix documentary about sexual assault, has died at 23. The activist was planning a new documentary.
Daisy Coleman: Assault survivor in Netflix film takes own lifeThe 23-year-old featured in the 2016 award-winning documentary on sexual assault, Audrie & Daisy.
BBC News
