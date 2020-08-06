Global  
 

Activist Daisy Coleman, subject of Netflix's 'Audrie & Daisy' documentary, dies at 23

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Daisy Coleman, focus of 'Audrie & Daisy,' a Netflix documentary about sexual assault, has died at 23. The activist was planning a new documentary.
Daisy Coleman: Assault survivor in Netflix film takes own life

 The 23-year-old featured in the 2016 award-winning documentary on sexual assault, Audrie & Daisy.
BBC News

Daisy Coleman from 'Audrie & Daisy' Netflix Documentary Dead at 23 by Suicide

 Daisy Coleman -- one of the teenage girls featured in "Audrie & Daisy," the Netflix documentary about multiple rape cases -- has died by suicide ... according to..
TMZ.com
Activist Daisy Coleman, subject of Netflix's 'Audrie & Daisy' documentary, dies at 23

 Daisy Coleman, focus of 'Audrie & Daisy,' a Netflix documentary about sexual assault, has died at 23. The activist was planning a new documentary.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared•The Wrap•TMZ.com•Independent•FOXNews.com•BBC News

Netflix Documentary Star Daisy Coleman Dies After Taking Her Own Life

 The star of the hard-hitting Netflix documentary 'Audrie and Daisy' has died after committing suicide, eight years after she was raped in a Missouri house party.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •BBC News

