A First Diagnosis of Cancer in a Dinosaur
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
A First Diagnosis of Cancer in a Dinosaur
Thursday, 6 August 2020 (
39 minutes ago
)
Leg bone had cancerous tumor the size of an apple
Video Credit:
AmazeLab
- Published
1 day ago
Dinosaur with 'Crippling' Cancer Diagnosed for the First Time
01:20
Researchers believe the 76-million-year-old horned dinosaur survived with the "devastating disease" as long as it did because of its herd's protection.
