A First Diagnosis of Cancer in a Dinosaur

VOA News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Leg bone had cancerous tumor the size of an apple
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Dinosaur with 'Crippling' Cancer Diagnosed for the First Time

Dinosaur with 'Crippling' Cancer Diagnosed for the First Time 01:20

 Researchers believe the 76-million-year-old horned dinosaur survived with the "devastating disease" as long as it did because of its herd's protection.

Malignant cancer diagnosed in a dinosaur for the first time

 New research has led to the discovery and diagnosis of an aggressive malignant bone cancer -- an osteosarcoma -- for the first time ever in a dinosaur. No...
Science Daily


