You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans say lockdown has given them more time to focus on skin care



Two in three Americans said their imperfect skin is holding them back from feeling confident, according to new research.In an attempt to gain confidence through clearer skin, respondents are using.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 days ago Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits



Data from more than 20 emergency rooms across five states seems to confirm anecdotal reports from health care workers. According to Gizmodo, emergency rooms across the US saw a massive decline in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid



A great grandfather is believed to be the person who spent the longest time on a ventilator with covid - after being hooked up for eight weeks.David Ford, 78, a retired taxi driver, was taken into.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this