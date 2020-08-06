Global  
 

Jake Paul: FBI, SWAT team raid house of YouTuber; Scottsdale drops looting charges – for now

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
FBI agents, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday. And Scottsdale dropped looting charges.
 A SWAT team was on hand Wednesday as FBI served a search warrant at the Calabasas mansion of controversial YouTube influencer Jake Paul.

 The social media star is no stranger to controversy and has had other run-ins with law enforcement.
Jake Paul's Calabasas home was searched by FBI agents on Wednesday morning, 'Ren & Stimpy' is returning to TV after 25 years and some magical news for Potterheads!

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul this morning,..
 A SWAT team was used to enter the YouTube star’s mansion in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, an F.B.I. spokeswoman said.
